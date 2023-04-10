This 4x4 Ambulance Conversion Might Be the Best You've Ever Seen, Features a Steam Shower

When considering a camper conversion, the first decision you have to make is which vehicle to use as a base. Typically, people use panel vans such as the Mercedes Sprinter, a minibus, car-derived vans, trucks, or even school buses. But ambulance conversions are among my favorites. And I’ll tell you why in just a bit. Today, we’re looking at a one-of-a-kind ambulance build that integrates, out of all things, a steam shower. (continue reading...)