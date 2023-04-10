Best-selling cars in the UK of 2023

The Nissan Qashqai takes the top spot for March 2023, ahead of the Nissan Juke and Vauxhall Corsa



What's hot and what's not? The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders' (SMMT) new car registration data reveals all, so we've been studying the most recent figures to find out which are Britain's best-selling new cars.



The latest numbers have shown which cars have drawn the biggest sales since the start of 2023, with some retaining a market stronghold against the odds while others fight their way onto the best-sellers list for the first time.



The Nissan Qashqai finished 2022 as the UK's best-selling car after a year when the automotive industry was blighted by parts shortages and semiconductor production issues. One of four SUVs in the final top ten, the Qashqai, which is built in the UK at Nissan's Sunderland factory, secured top spot after a strong finish to the year, pulling far ahead of the reigning Vauxhall Corsa.



Read on to see what cars rank in the top ten for 2023 so far, according to the SMMT, and how many units they sold.



*The UK's best-selling cars of 2023*



-1 Nissan Qashqai, 11,073 units sold so far this year-



The Qashqai, 2022’s top-selling car in the UK, finishes March as the UK’s best selling car The British-built crossover is now in its third generation and pipped the Vauxhall Corsa to the top spot last year, and continues to appeal to buyers on our shores because of its excellent practicality. Its appeal is no doubt bolstered by the addition of electrified powertrains for this generation.



-2 Nissan Juke, 10,875 units-



The Nissan Juke helped Nissan complete a perfect 1-2 for year-to-date sales in March. The car maker’s small crossover went on sale with a brand new design in 2020, with a facelift arriving in the middle of last year, along with hybrid power for the first time. This hybrid powertrain is produced as part of the firm’s partnership with Renault, and is shared with the Renault Captur E-Tech Hybrid.



-3 Vauxhall Corsa, 10,831 units-



The Vauxhall Corsa finished second to the Qashqai in 2022, despite topping the leaderboard for ten out of twelve months. It’s back on top this month, though, after outselling the second placed car by over 1000 units. Its success is in part due to its PSA-developed underpinnings and mix of petrol, diesel and electric powertrains.



-4 Tesla Model Y, 9953 units-



Tesla’s influence on the UK car market continues, and the Model Y is the driving force. It finishes March as the UK’s third best-selling car, after a bumper month of deliveries. Because of the way Tesla produces its cars, it sold 8132 last month alone - the best selling model of the month. The crossover first went on sale last February on our shores in a long-range specification, and a rear-wheel-drive model is now available as the entry point to the range. No doubt it will greatly add to the growing number of Model Ys on our roads.



-4 Kia Sportage, 9559 units-



Consistency is key for the Kia Sportage, which entered its fifth generation at the tail end of last year. It looks like the model will once again prove a smash hit for the firm in 2023, thanks to its eye-catching design, on-trend powertrains and strong value for money. It consistently finished in the top ten last year.



-5 Ford Puma, 9558 units-



The Ford Puma is now the company’s number one car, and the car maker sold one less unit than the Kia Sportage did in March. The small crossover will be the firm’s new entry-level offering, but all is not lost - it possesses impressive driving dynamics and attractive pricing, and the range is topped by a fun-filled ST version. It might not be the Fiesta we all know and love, but it’s a good, capable alternative nonetheless.



-7 Hyundai Tucson, 9467 units-



The Hyundai Tucson is one of the UK’s most popular SUVs, and regularly appeared in the top 10 last year. Arguably the most premium option in the top 10, it was renewed in 2021 with a fresh front end with a unique, eye-catching lighting set-up. Its plush interior and range of electrified powertrains are an attractive proposition for many buyers.



-8 Mini, 8328 units -



Despite its age, the Mini hatchback continues to be as popular as ever. Last year, it finished ahead of superminis such as the Volkswagen Polo and Toyota Yaris. With a versatile line-up of petrol, electric, convertible and John Cooper Works performance variants, the Mini can always be relied on for drivability and alluring looks. A new Mini is set to arrive later this year, and we’re very excited for it.



-9 Ford Fiesta, 8137 units-



It’s sad to see the Fiesta’s continued popularity with the knowledge it’ll be leaving the Ford range later this year, bringing an end to 47 years of production. It's set to be replaced by an electric crossover, which will go head-to-head with the high-selling Puma and Kuga. Its popularity is down to its versatility and all-round excellent driving dynamics, with the performance ST variant still holding up as one of the best hot hatches on the market. We're sorry to see it go.



-10 Volkswagen T-Roc, 8120 units-



The Volkswagen T-Roc has been around for six years, but it remains a seriously popular choice for UK buyers - more so, it seems, than the venerable Volkswagen Golf. A recent facelift boosted interior quality, addressing one of few criticisms of the well-rounded crossover.