James Corden Put a Scratch on Kim Kardashian’s Custom Rolls-Royce Ghost

If the rich cried dollar-shaped tears, Kim Kardashian would have shed a few thousand after James Corden accidentally put a scratch on her fully customized Rolls-Royce Ghost. But this is reality programming, so maybe things aren't as dire as they seem. Though not a car collector and the farthest you could imagine from a "car guy," James Corden is forever linked to automobiles in a way, because of his soon-to-be-defun... (continue reading...)