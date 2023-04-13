Electric vehicles don't have problems when they drive through water, although spending more time submerged can damage them. One Tesla Model X owner found a buyer for their car that spent several days underwater after sinking into the Danube River in Budapest. Cars don't mix well with water, and this is especially true for those with combustion engines. Since combustion engines need air to breathe, water can "choke&q... (continue reading...)Full Article
Would You Buy a Tesla Model X Rescued From the Bottom of the Danube River for $24,000?
autoevolution0 shares 1 views