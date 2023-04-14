The 2023 Rolls-Royce Manchester Ghost Is a Bespoke Tribute to History and Science

With a little more than 6,000 cars sold in 2022, Rolls-Royce is anything but a high-volume automaker. Its vehicles aren't incredibly rare either by overall production figures. Still, we'll never see two identical Rolls-Royces on the road. That's because each automobile, whether a Ghost or a Cullinan, is built to customer specifications. In short, every Rolls-Royce is unique. (continue reading...)