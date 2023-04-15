Bentley Mulsanne Limo Doesn't Give a Flying Spur About the Rolls-Royce Phantom

Suppose you think all cars should have generous ground clearance and an electric/electrified small motor, wrapped in a crossover-y body style. In that case, you probably don't know that Rolls-Royce makes the best and most luxurious sedan that money can buy, and it's called the Phantom. But that wasn't always the case, you see, because there was a time when their arch rivals at Bentley used to make a similarly sized limo. Yep, we're talking about (continue reading...)