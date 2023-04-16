This LEGO Ideas A-Team Build Is Guaranteed To Take You Back to the 80s

LEGO is fascinating for many reasons, from teaching kids engineering concepts through its Technic sets to allowing fans of any age to create their own display pieces. But by far, the best thing about the toy brand is that it encourages imagination and creativity. And a perfect example of that is given by a user on the LEGO Ideas website, who decided to build a set that pays homage to the famous TV show from the golden era. The A-Team is ... (continue reading...)