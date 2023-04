Before the 715-hp, V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue or the 738-hp BMW XM Label Red plug-in hybrid V8 foes arrive, there is still time to fiddle with the most bespoke take on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. Sadly, this one might not be it. With the advent of ultra-luxury and super-SUVs, the stratosphere of high riders has welcomed new entries in... (continue reading...)