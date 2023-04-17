Not based on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, the i7 stands out for both good and bad reasons. The ginormous front grille is arguably its most divisive characteristic, but otherwise, almost everyone agrees that it's a fine automobile worthy of its flagship status among BMWs. The i7 received a flagship in and of itself at the Auto Shanghai 2023 for the 2024 model year in the guise of the M70 xDrive, the quickest and most powerful series-production vehicle ever from BMW.... (continue reading...)Full Article
The New i7 M70 xDrive Is BMW's Quickest and Most Powerful Electric Vehicle Yet
As its 50th anniversary celebrations continue, BMW M GmbH brings us its first ever high-performance car with electrified drive..
