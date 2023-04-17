Why Dodge's 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat Has Become So Controversial

When Dodge unveiled the 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat, the hearts of the brand's fans skipped a beat. The carmaker launched what was initially supposed to be a one-year model. It was an SUV with muscle car credentials and, back then, it was the world's most powerful SUV. However, not content with just 3,000 units sold, Dodge decided to bring it back for 2023. Many were ecstatic that they could again try and get their hands on the Durango SRT. But several owners of t... (continue reading...)