Polestar has joined the ranks of automakers offering coupe-like SUVs with the unveiling of the Polestar 4 at this week's 2023 Shanghai auto show. The newcomer sits between the Polestar 2 compact hatch and Polestar 3 mid-size SUV in terms of size, but when it comes to performance, the 4 is at the top of the ladder. It's Polestar's quickest model to...