Tesla Giga Mexico Will Take Longer Than Expected to Become Operational

Tesla plans to build its biggest gigafactory in Santa Catarina, Mexico, where its next-gen EV will be assembled. Previous rumors indicated that Tesla's Tom Zhu wanted to break Giga Shanghai's record with a nine-month time from breaking ground to the start of production. The Mexican authorities now believe it would take much longer than that. The Mexicans have been trying to lure Tesla into the country for a long time. The rumors... (continue reading...)