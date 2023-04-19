This 1990 C4 Corvette ZR-1 Is Still an Accessible Collector Car… for Now

This 1990 C4 Corvette ZR-1 Is Still an Accessible Collector Car… for Now

autoevolution

Published

There are few things that are cooler than owning an American classic car. But this hobby, or better said, disease, can get pretty expensive pretty fast. But, there is a car that ticks all the boxes without breaking the bank - it’s cheap to buy, cheap to maintain, reasonably fast and reliable. I am, of course, talking about the C4 Corvette. Before diving into what makes the Corvette so good as your usable American classic, we sho... (continue reading...)

Full Article