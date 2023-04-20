Sailing Yacht A: The Groundbreaking $600M Megayacht That Became a Leech on Taxpayers

This is a tale as old as time, where the higher the climb, the steeper the fall – and the more thrilling the show for us watching at home. This time, the "fall" is of one of the world's most spectacular and innovative superyachts, a vessel so groundbreaking and exclusive that it doesn't even need a proper name. It only goes by A. It could have been a modern kind of poetic justice in the context of the... (continue reading...)