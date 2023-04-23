Your Dream of Becoming a Tram Driver is Closer Than Ever With TramSim

Did you ever dream of becoming a streetcar driver, but life sent you down a different path? Well, dream no longer, for you'll be avoiding cars in traffic and ringing that annoying bell like nobody's business in just a few days. TramSim Console Edition is coming out on April 25 on the PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. As you have already guessed by now, TramSim is a streetcar simulator. You can't name it Desire or yell &qu... (continue reading...)