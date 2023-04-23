This 1972 De Tomaso Pantera Is a One-Owner Restomod With a Ford Mustang Secret

Often called the golden era of automobiles, the 1960s gave us some of the greatest cars ever created. Whether we're talking about American muscle cars, Italian supercars, or British grand tourers, many rigs from this era are now highly sought-after and expensive classics. The 1960s also spawned an exciting breed of cars that combined European styling and handling with big American V8 power. The extensive list includes rigs like the B... (continue reading...)