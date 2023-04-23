Palmer Johnson's Hull "#7" Is Now Up for Grabs: Kjos Is the Perfect Billionaire Retreat

Yachts continue to stand as the perfect symbol that you've "made it" in this world. Well, if you've got a few million put to the side, the Kjos is your answer. Maybe you're just here to daydream about living it up on what I consider a floating man cave. Then the Kjos is your answer yet again. Folks, Kjos is a 120 ft (36.5 m) sports yacht designed and crafted by two of the biggest names in the industry, P... (continue reading...)