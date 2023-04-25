EV battery degradation is one of the most critical factors that deter people from buying an electric vehicle. Tesla thinks this is a non-issue, considering EV battery degradation is insignificant. In its Impact Report 2022, Tesla shows that even after 200,000 miles of usage, the batteries lose an average of 12 percent of their capacity. Li-Ion batteries lose capacity, even when not actively charged and discharged. This is a well-known fac... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Projects Its EV Batteries To Degrade Just 12 Percent After 200,000 Miles
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
Few topics are as charged as EV charging times. So what options are available, and how fast are they really?
Charging..
Autocar
What is the battery life of an electric car?
Should you be worried about your EV's range? Not if you pay close attention to our guide
For many car owners, the EV..
Autocar