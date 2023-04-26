Rift Fat E-Bike Has the Power, Range, and Comfort Factor To Help Leave Your Car at Home

Rift Fat E-Bike Has the Power, Range, and Comfort Factor To Help Leave Your Car at Home

autoevolution

Published

Maybe you know what I'm talking about, or maybe you don't, but if you've ever ridden a fat tire e-bike, you understand why they're becoming such a common sight. Aspects like comfort, ease of use, and capability are leading factors in the recent boom. Well, one team that's been doing the whole fat tire thing for some time now is Ride1Up. Well, they've unveiled a new champion to (continue reading...)

Full Article