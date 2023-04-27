Elon Musk Met With South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Was It About Another Gigafactory?
Tesla is eyeing its next gigafactory in South-East Asia, with South Korea in a privileged position. Elon Musk profited from the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the US and asked for a meeting to discuss further plans. According to the South Korean media, President Yoon promised "active support" with workforce and taxes should Tesla decide to invest in South Korea.