People Are Having Second Thoughts About Tesla Cybertruck's Design

Tesla Cybertruck is close to production start, and more prototypes have been spotted around Fremont in the past few days. There's a surprising change of mood, though, as more people started questioning the Cybertruck design. The comments on the TeslaMotors subreddit show people are disappointed, especially by the Cybertruck's front design. Tesla Cybertruck is the most anticipated vehicle launch of the year, with production slate... (continue reading...)