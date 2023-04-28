Another Automotive Giant Dabbles Into eVTOL Manufacturing

Two of the most prominent manufacturers of electric air taxis in the U.S. are collaborating with partners in the automotive industry to bring their aircraft to life. One is Archer Aviation, backed by Stellantis, and the other is Joby, who works with Toyota on key components. Earlier this year, Archer announced it's building a pioneering facility in Covington, Georgia. This eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) manufacturing ... (continue reading...)