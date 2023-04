While not as prominent as Ford, Chevrolet, and Chrysler on the muscle car market, AMC was no stranger to performance-oriented cars in the mid-1960s. By 1967, both the Rambler American and Marlin were available with the company's then-new 343-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8, rated at 280 horsepower. However, AMC did not offer a ful... (continue reading...)