Shelby's Cobra 289 Dragonsnake Is One of the Rarest Cobra's in Existence

One of the most desirable and well-known American classic cars is the Shelby Cobra. The Cobra itself would go on to spawn various other versions, one of which is the incredible 289 Dragonsnake. This is one of the rarest examples of the Cobra ever created, with just five factory built 289 Dragonsnakes ever made. It is no surprise that some view this as the ultimate Cobra. Indeed, one of the more elusive when it comes to finding one and even ow... (continue reading...)