You Don't Want to Miss Gran Turismo 7's April Update

For some time now, when it comes to Gran Turismo 7 monthly updates, the Polyphony Digital development team runs like clockwork. Usually, they add between three and five cars, and April is no exception. The 1.32 update is bringing four new sweet rides into the mix, and no matter if you're a newcomer or a veteran, you will want to take full advantage of this lineup. First on the list is the legendary 1992 Jaguar XJ220. It was first rev... (continue reading...)