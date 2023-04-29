PVY Z20 PLUS Wants You to Unleash Your Inner Adventurer, Wherever You Are

Arguably the best thing about the so-called e-bike boom is the fact that cyclists are being spoiled for choice. They no longer have to choose between models designed for just one type of riding and can get a bike that fits all their needs, whatever they might be. We'll soon add another model to an already very impressive list. Chinese maker PVY is coming out with a new, all-terrain, fat-tire e-bike called the Z20 PLUS. If the name ri... (continue reading...)