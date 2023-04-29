Red Bull Made Its Most Performant Car So Far, Here Is How They Did It

Hold on to your hats, Formula 1 fanatics, because Red Bull is on an absolute tear! The team's RB19 has proven unbeatable so far, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez taking the top spots in every race. Everyone else in the sport is shaking in their racing boots, with many predicting that Red Bull will sweep every race of the season. Sure, the competition has some new tricks up its sleeves this year, but (continue reading...)