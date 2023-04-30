Once a tiny SUV based on the Fit's platform, the HR-V was redesigned from the ground up for the 2023 model year. Larger than before, the HR-V outlived its lesser sibling in the United States because crossovers are considerably more popular than hatchbacks. Honda builds a rather different HR-V for other markets, namely a hybrid-only affair in Europe, and the Fit lives on with hybrid power in the Old Continent as well. Over in the Unit... (continue reading...)Full Article
Honda HR-V Gets More Expensive for 2024 Model Year, Doesn't Bring Anything New
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Top 10 best family hatchbacks 2023
Autocar
Stylish, well equipped and with an engine to suit every requirement, family hatchbacks remain an important sector of the market...