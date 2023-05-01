Two-Year Van Life Update Shows What's Really Important Inside a Mobile Home

With mobile homes being trendy at the moment, there's a myriad of builds available to check out for potential nomads and get an idea of what they need in their future traveling dwellings. But looking at what a person decided to change in a van conversion mobile home after spending a decent chunk of time on the road is one of the best ways to learn. So, that's what we're going to take a look at today, as it showcases the de... (continue reading...)