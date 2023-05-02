Tested: Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, a Delightful iOS/PlayStation AR Game With a Wicked RC Car

The last time I played with a Hot Wheels set, Hot Wheels: Acceleracers was still airing episodic TV movies on Cartoon Network every couple of months. Or, in other words, it's been almost 20 years since I'd even bothered looking at one at Target or Wal-Mart. But that doesn't mean I have to concede myself a life of tax returns, rent payments, and being a general curmudgeon. Thanks to the Hot Wheels: Rift Rally RC car and matching AR mobile game, I feel like a rambunc... (continue reading...)