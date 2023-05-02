2024 Toyota Tacoma Confirmed With Effective Anti-Theft Device: A Manual Transmission

Originally a compact pickup, Toyota's perennial best-selling Tacoma rolled out for the 1995 model year as the replacement for the Hilux-based… uhm… Pickup. The second generation was introduced for 2005, and the outgoing third gen followed in 2015 for 2016. The mid-sized Tacoma shows a few proverbial wrinkles here and there, as expected of a design this old. Fortunately for Taco loyalists and potential customers,... (continue reading...)