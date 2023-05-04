Despite ramping up two new gigafactories, Tesla's production seems to have peaked in the last quarter of 2022. There could be many reasons for that, and one of them is that Tesla owners don't want to upgrade their cars. Especially those who paid for the FSD capability are reluctant to buy another car because they need to pay again for the self-driving software. Although Tesla and Elon Musk deny it, Tesla has a demand problem. Th... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Facing Demand Problem Because People Don't Want To Upgrade Their Cars
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tesla Inventory Is at an All-Time High Despite Price Cuts, Still No Demand Problem?
There's a heated debate in the Teslasphere about the need to advertise to accelerate sales. Despite repeated price cuts in the past..
autoevolution
E-fuels exemption could spark “chaos” in EV push - Stellantis boss
Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares wants clarity on upcoming e-fuels regulations
Carlos Tavares warns European lawmakers..
Autocar