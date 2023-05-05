Tesla Adds a New Model Y Variant at Giga Berlin With BYD Structural Battery Packs

Tesla was first rumored to start Model Y production with BYD batteries at Giga Berlin last August, but nothing happened beyond the certification. A new report indicates that Tesla has finally begun volume production of the Model Y RWD with BYD structural battery packs in Germany. Giga Berlin has been on a roll lately, quickly ramping up production and achieving several milestones in a short period. It also added new Model Y variants beyon... (continue reading...)