Someone Almost Got Scammed Chasing Down the Elusive Cuban Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing
Published
It's common for diehard car enthusiasts to chase the cars of their dreams across states and, when it matters – across territories. You'd think the most sought-after vehicle would offer the best in automotive engineering, but the truth is, the most desirable cars worldwide have a captivating history. We are talking about exotic cars banned, impounded, or affiliated with dictators and gangsters. Ed Bolian of VINwiki, on... (continue reading...)Full Article