BEVs Will Remain Rich People's Toys If They Ignore Battery Packs' Limited Lifespan

I had just covered the BMS_u029 issue when I last wrote about how crucial it is for battery electric vehicle (BEV) buyers to know how much their battery packs will last. Although this error code is allegedly just a grim prognosis, affected customers suspect it is on purpose: the battery packs are all failing at the same time – as if they were programmed to do so. What if they can only live that much? No automaker has addressed that: some even brag that BEVs are the futu... (continue reading...)