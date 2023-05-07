Ford Tosses Reservations for the F-150 Lightning, Orders Open to Everyone

Following a botched first quarter due to a battery issue that prompted Ford to halt F-150 Lightning production and deliveries, things are finally looking up. The Blue Oval announced to its dealers that the reservation program would no longer be needed, and everyone will be able to order the electric truck starting on May 9. Ford F-150 Lightning is, next to the Rivian R1T, among the most popular electric pickup trucks on the market. Yet, t... (continue reading...)