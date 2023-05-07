The 50 Best Dodge Models of All Time (No. 30 – 21)

Founded in 1900 as the Dodge Brothers Company, Dodge became a Chrysler division in 1928. Initially designated as a mid-priced brand above Plymouth, Dodge became a big player in the muscle car market in the 1960s. The company is also famous for its long-running line of D-Series trucks (which eventually led to the creation of the Ram division) and is credited with having kickstarted the minivan craze with the Caravan in the 1980s. It also g... (continue reading...)