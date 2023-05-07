The RipRacer Fat-Tire E-Bike Is All About Budget-Friendly Fun and Versatility

The majority of the e-bikes I've covered here on autevolution are commuter-oriented. Today, I'd like to take a different approach by discussing an electric bicycle that's all about the fun factor. Here's the RipRacer from Juiced Bikes. Before I go into detail, let me shortly tell you about Juiced Bikes. The California-based company was founded in 2009 by US Olympic high jumper Tora Harris. It focuses on providing e-... (continue reading...)