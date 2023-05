Alain Prost's stint as a Ferrari F1 driver didn't live up to expectations, but at least he got a Ferrari F40 out of the deal. Now that car is headed to auction. Delivered new to Prost during his first season with Ferrari, this 1990 F40 will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's on May 10. It's a prime example of an iconic supercar, one that's also tied...