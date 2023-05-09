Elon Musk once said that Tesla must own the whole battery supply chain from mine to pack. Tesla gets much closer to fulfilling this with the groundbreaking of its first in-house Lithium refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas. Still, the ceremony was hijacked after Elon Musk arrived in the Cybertruck, and everyone kept talking about its accessories. Last September, rumors surfaced about Tesla's plans to build its first lithium refinery in ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Broke Ground on Its Lithium Refinery in Texas, but the Cybertruck Stole the Show
