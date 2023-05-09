BMW Recalls i4 and iX Electric Vehicles Over Improperly Secured Electrical Connections

Save for the ungainly front grilles, both the i4 and iX are perfectly fine battery-electric vehicles. They're sporty with a dash of luxury, and both offer good range in all configurations. But alas, certain i4s and iXs have been recalled over a bit of a blunder caused by a supplier. On March 14 this year, the German automaker became aware of an issue with the electrical system of a brand-new vehicle during an end-of-line test at the... (continue reading...)