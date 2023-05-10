With the automotive world powering to an electric future, you might think the hot hatch was about to die. But no one told Alpine that, as they have just launched the new Alpine A290_β, or A290 Beta. This is the rumored Alpine version of the electric Renault 5 that is on the way, and also the preview of the production model coming in 2024. So the concept car will undergo various changes before the production version goes up on the assembly line. (continue reading...)Full Article
What the Alpine A290 Beta Means for Hot Hatchbacks in an EV World
