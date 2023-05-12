John Cena's Favorite Car Model Is Back: Bid Now or Forever Hold Your Peace(maker)

With the 'Fast X' release date right around the corner, what better time than now to nab a car that belonged to a 'Fast and Furious' star, right? Yes, John Cena's 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge is back on the auction block, and this time, it no longer has any reserves holding hopeful bidders back. Cena is returning to fill the shoes of Toretto's lil bro Jakob in the upcoming 'Fast X' film releasing next wee... (continue reading...)