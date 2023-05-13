The E60 BMW M5 Sedan and E61 BMW M5 Touring: 10 Is the Sweet Spot

After the 1988 Formula 1 season, turbocharged engines were banned in favor of naturally-aspirated lumps with a displacement of 3.5 liters. McLaren-Honda switched to a V10 powerplant, and so did Williams-Renault. 1995 saw the introduction of new regulations, under which all teams were required to run 3.0-liter mills. The V10 era was in full swing, and BMW couldn't resist adapting this configuration for two of the most iconic series-production cars of the 21st century. (continue reading...)