The Tesla Model S Plaid isn't the be-all and end-all of high-performance cars. But – bang for the buck – nobody can touch it as of May 2023. The Model S may be getting long in the tooth, yet does that even matter when you can easily run 9s in the quarter mile on a prepped strip with a road-legal car? A street-going sedan that accommodates up to five and their weekend's worth of duffels, that is. The (continue reading...)Full Article
Porsche Spied Testing 1,000-HP Taycan Turbo GT, Should Tesla Be Worried?
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2023: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
What’s coming when?..
Autocar
Top 10 best grand tourers 2022
The 10 best GTs currently on sale are all capable of eating up the miles while leaving you feeling fresh
What does..
Autocar