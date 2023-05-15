The First Cybertruck Front Megacastings Were Spotted at Giga Texas

Tesla enthusiast and drone pilot Joe Tegtmeyer spotted intriguing megacastings in the south stamping section of Giga Texas. Based on their size and shape, these appear to be Tesla Cybertruck front megacastings. The images confirm that Tesla is indeed putting IDRA's 9,000-ton Giga Presses to good use. Despite skeptics believing otherwise, Tesla is continuing preparations for the Cybertruck production at Giga Texas. The EV maker instal... (continue reading...)