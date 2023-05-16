Lamborghini is targeting owners of the Essenza SCV12 with a special edition of the Urus Performante. Aptly named the Lamborghini Urus Performante, it will be built in just 40 copies and will only be available for owners of the track-only hypercar. Made with the assistance of the brand... (continue reading...)Full Article
New Essenza SCV12 Limited Edition Is the Most Exclusive Lamborghini Urus Ever Made
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What if the Lamborghini Revuelto SVJ High-Performance PHEV Was Already Here?
The Sant'Agata Bolognese-based exotic Italian automobile manufacturer has been hard at work over the past few months presenting the..
autoevolution