Of Course, All Three 2024 Nissan GT-R Trims Are More Expensive in US Than Before

When I was (a lot) younger, I got used to being (a bit more) patient with a little exercise - whenever I wanted something new and shiny, I had to wait for its price to drop as it became older and less hyped. Well, the automotive industry is today the exact opposite of that. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at the example we are about to give you. So, authentic sports car aficionados with nothing but JDM dre... (continue reading...)