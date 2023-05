Mark your calendars with the date of May 17 because that's when Rimac Automobili showed Elon Musk's Tesla how to break out of the Roadster 2.0 vaporware realm and into the real world of posting 23 performance records in a single day! That is right, the Tesla Roadster and many other EV supercars like the Lotus Evija now face an uphill battle to claim the... (continue reading...)