New cars 2023: what's coming and when

We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond



What’s coming when? If you’re looking for a new car in 2023, there’s no better place to start than with our comprehensive guide.



We’ve listed all of the biggest model launches planned over the next 12 months, from supercars to superminis, electric cars to V12s and hybrids to hot hatchbacks.



This year, a growing proportion of our list is electric. Will you be making the switch in 2023?



*Cars arriving in May 2022*



*Aiways U5*



Another arrival from China, the Aiways U5 is an electric crossover the size of the Volkswagen Tiguan. A 65kWh battery pack provides 313 miles of range, and there’s a choice of front or four-wheel drive.



*Alpine A110 R *



A stiffer, lighter version of Alpine’s fantastic sports coupé, the A110 R will arrive next year as the most track-focused A110 yet. It weighs just 1082kg – a 34kg saving – and receives a dynamic boost courtesy of features such as a swan-neck spoiler, a new rear diffuser, reshaped side skirts and a flat undercarriage. It will sit at the top of the A110 model range with a price in excess of £70,000.



*BMW M2*



The final pure-combustion car to come from BMW’s M division, the second-generation BMW M2 is “the entry drug” to the firm’s range, according to M division boss Frank van Meel. The Porsche 718 Cayman rival is powered by a modified version of the 3.0-litre straight six used by the M3 and M4 sports saloons and produces 454bhp and 406lb ft of torque. It’ll hit 62mph from a standstill in 4.1sec, and while there’s no four-wheel-drive option, drivers can specify a manual gearbox. Happy days.



*BMW 7 Series PHEV*



BMW’s new 7 Series plug-in hybrid offers around 50 miles of electric-only range and up to 563bhp in M760e guise. It uses BMW’s existing 3.9-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine, combined with an electric motor mounted to the gearbox. Like its petrol and electric counterparts, it sends power to both axles.



*Honda E:NY1*



A small electric SUV the size of the Honda Jazz, the E:NY1 will form the “centre of Honda’s future product line-up”, arriving in the middle of the year. Not much is known about the car yet, but Honda has confirmed that it will make use of a bespoke platform that is likely to be used for a slew of new models in the future.



*Mercedes-Benz EQT *



Mercedes’ electric MPV is based on the Renault Kangoo and will spawn a camper variant down the line. It has a 120bhp, 180lb ft electric motor and a 45kWh battery. It will be sold initially in a short-wheelbase layout with five seats, rear sliding doors and a large tailgate.



*Noble M500*



The incoming 550bhp replacement for the M600, which went on sale in 2009, will have a manual gearbox linked to a 3.5-litre Ford V6 powerplant with more than 600lb ft at its disposal. Now expected to be more of a match for the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Chevrolet Corvette, the car started testing at the beginning of last year.



*Peugeot 508*



The Peugeot 408 might be the French firm’s big name launch this year, but we’re also due an update to the stylish 508 saloon. Expect tweaked styling to the model’s already distinctive design, along with interior upgrades and a range boost for plug-in hybrid versions.



*Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge Twin*



A range boost is on the cards for Volvo’s electric SUV offering, with both the XC40 Recharge and C40 receiving a larger, 82kWh battery. This will add around 20 additional miles of range to the single-motor variants and 40 miles to Recharge Twin models. The update also includes a faster charging rate for the Recharge Twin of up to 200kW, cutting the 10-80% charging time by 10 minutes to 27 minutes.



*Cars arriving in June 2023*



*Aston Martin DB11 *



Big updates are coming to Aston’s front-engined sports cars. The DB11 is first up, followed by the DBS and Vantage in 2024. The revamp will bring a wide-reaching chassis overhaul, powertrain improvements and – at last – a touchscreen.



*BMW M3 CSL *



We like the 542bhp M4 CSL rather a lot, so a similar take on the more practical M3 is an enticing prospect.



*Honda ZR-V *



The Honda ZR-V will make a UK debut in 2023, offering a hybrid engine with 181bhp and 232lb ft. It will take the place of the outgoing Honda CR-V in the firm’s European line-up and rival the likes of the Toyota Highlander and Skoda Kodiaq. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but expect it to be around £30,000.



*Lamborghini Aventador successor*



Lamborghini’s dramatic-looking supercar will continue to draw the bulk of its power from a highly strung, large-capacity V12 engine – but with a new hybrid element that, bosses suggest, will make it significantly more powerful than today’s model.



*Lexus UX 300e *



The Lexus UX 300e is primed for a wide array of updates, most notably a big range improvement and an upgrade to its dated infotainment system. A larger, 72.8kWh battery boosts range by around 40% to 280 miles, putting the EV more in line with some of the segment’s best-sellers, such as the Volvo XC40 Recharge and the MG 4 EV. Power remains at a punchy 201bhp.



*Lotus Eletre *



The Eletre is the Geely-owned British brand’s first ever SUV and is claimed to be the world's fastest dual-motor SUV to boot. It’s priced from £89,500 in the UK, with three specification levels available and up to 893bhp and 726lb ft on range-topping models. That’s enough to propel the SUV from 0-62mph in 2.95sec. The Polestar 3 rival will offer air suspension, active aerodynamics and active ride height as standard.



*Mazda MX-30 R-EV*



Revealed at the Brussels motor show, Mazda's latest hybrid crossover marks the return of the rotary engine. It uses an 830cc petrol rotary matched with a 17.8kWh battery which drives an electric motor to power the wheels, totalling 167bhp and 191lb ft. This helps it acheive a substantially better range than its predecessor, now at over 400 miles, with charge times between 25 and 90 minutes depending on the charger. Prices start from £31,250 - matching the all-electric MX-30 - for entry-level models, and rise to £37,950 for the flagship Edition R.



*Peugeot e-308*



The success of the existing Peugeot 308 is likely to continue with the arrival of an all-electric variant, with its 51kWh battery providing 248 miles in both sports tourer estate and hatchback guises. It can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW and will gain low-friction tyres, aero-focused wheels and subtle EV-specific design tweaks. Peugeot claims it will also deliver efficiency of up to 12.7kWh per 62 miles.



*Praga Bohema *



The Czech brand’s first bespoke road car since films were black and white packs a 700bhp Nissan GT-R-derived V6 and an embarrassment of carbonfibre to keep weight below a tonne. Just 10 examples will be built in 2023 and 89 over the next four to five years.



*Renault Austral*



Primed to replace the Renault Kadjar crossover, the Austral will bring electrified powertrains with up to 196bhp, torsion-beam rear suspension and four-wheel steering on top-rung models. We expect to see the first Australs in the UK in the middle of 2023 as a rival to the Ford Kuga and Toyota RAV4.



*Cars arriving in July 2023 *



*Abarth 500e*



The 500e is the first step into the world of electric cars for Fiat’s performance division and the firm has made some big claims ahead of its launch in the summer, calling it the most engaging, responsive and dynamic model it has ever built. The car draws on a 42kWh battery and its electric motor produces 152bhp and 173lb ft, enabling 0-62mph in 7.0sec. Abarth has sought to make instant mid-range power more of a priority than outright acceleration. It sounds promising on paper, whizzing from 12-25mph in just one second and from 25mph-35mph in under 1.5sec.



*Chevrolet Corvette *



Voted Autocar’s Best Dream Car of 2022, the Corvette gains a mid-engined layout for the first time. A dual-clutch automatic transmission, adaptive dampers and right-hand drive are all available for UK buyers, and a sub-£80,000 price makes the sports car an even more attractive proposition.



*Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato *



Like the BMW M2, the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will also be its maker’s last pure-combustion offering. Unlike the M2, however, the Sterrato is designed to excel off road in a similar vein to the Porsche 911 Dakar. The rugged off-road supercar gains raised ground clearance, roof rails and a roof-mounted air intake, as well as a stone guard, an LED light bar and probably an adapted version of the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving mode system to improve its performance on loose surfaces.



*Peugeot 5008 hybrid*



The arrival of a hybrid Peugeot 5008 will mean each model in the French firm’s line-up now comes with an electrified powertrain. The large SUV will be fitted with a 134bhp petrol engine later this year and a new electrified dual-clutch gearbox and a 48V battery that charges when on the move. That will provide a 15% reduction in fuel consumption, Peugeot says.



*Maserati Granturismo*



Maserati’s handsome coupé is set to get a 550bhp twin-turbocharged Nettuno V6, which is likely to produce 621bhp and enable a 0-62mph time of 3.5sec. Weighing 1795kg, the Granturismo is almost half a tonne lighter than its electric counterpart (see below).



*Maserati Granturismo Folgore *



It’s not just the Grecale that’s set for an all-electric variant. The Granturismo will also receive the lightning treatment and it packs some serious power: 745bhp and a staggering 997lb ft, to be precise, which propels it from 0-62mph in just 2.7sec. Its price is equally eye-catching at almost £200,000. The Porsche Taycan rival will draw its power from a 93kWh battery and three electric motors, enabling four-wheel drive. Charging speeds will be up to 270kW.



*Munro Mk1*



An electrified, rugged off-roader, the Munro will be built in Scotland’s sole car factory. Prices for the Land Rover Defender rival start from £59,995 and it dispenses 295bhp and a punchy 375lb ft. Munro claims a range of 190 miles and a 0-62mph time of 4.9sec. That’s all despite a 2500kg kerb weight, but it also comes with a 1000kg payload capacity.



*Volkswagen ID 3*



Upgrades to Volkswagen’s pioneering EV will streamline its look and improve the infotainment system, two and a half years after the model’s official launch. Volkswagen’s latest-generation software package will supposedly fix many criticisms of the quality of the original model and there will be more premium interior materials.



*Cars arriving in August 2023*



*Ferrari Purosangue*



It’s an SUV, Jim, but not as we know it. With a 6.5-litre V12 sending 715bhp and 528lb ft to both axles, Ferrari’s answer to the Aston DBX will make good on its claim to be a “true sports car”, covering 0-62mph in 3.3sec and 0-124mph in 10.6sec.



*Jeep Avenger*



Jeep’s first EV will arrive early this year as the smallest SUV it has produced. With a 54kWh battery, the Avenger can return up to 249 miles of range and charge at speeds of up to100kW. It will be available in both single- and dual-motor guise although power outputs have yet to be disclosed. The Avenger will be followed by three additional electric Jeep models set to enter Europe by 2025.



*Lucid Air*



The Lucid Air will be the firm’s first car in the UK and come with up to 1065bhp and a range of more than 500 miles on range-topping performance models. The US firm claims it’s the most aerodynamic luxury car in the world, with a lower drag coefficient than the Mercedes S-Class. We doubt you’ll be thinking about that, though, when you’re going from 0-62mph in just 2.5sec…



*Pagani Utopia*



The Pagani Huayra successor comes with an 864bhp Mercedes-AMG-sourced 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 connected to a seven-speed manual gearbox (yes, really). A lightweight shell means the Utopia tips the scales at just 1280kg.



*Smart #1 and #1 Brabus*



A car named for Generation Z, the Smart #1 is the first new model to come from the brand since Chinese giant Geely took a 50% stake in the company, split with Mercedes-Benz. A 66kWh battery enables a maximum range of 273 miles and the crossover’s power output stands at 268bhp. There’s 150kW rapid charging capability too. A more powerful #1 Brabus version pumps out 422bhp.



*Cars arriving in September 2023*



*Ford Mustang*



The seventh generation of the Ford Mustang could be the last, but it won’t go quietly. It remains on the platform of the previous-generation model, so there’s no electrification to be seen. Power comes from either a 2.3-litre Ecoboost or a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine, with a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. Ford has also revealed an even more aggressive 500bhp Dark Horse performance variant, but it’s not confirmed for sale in the UK just yet.



*Mercedes-Benz E-Class*



Mercedes-Benz landed a critical first blow by getting the all-electric EQE to market almost a full year before any direct equivalent BMW. This year, it follows that with a combustion-flavoured E-Class aimed at the mainstream, offering level three autonomous driving technology and a renewed range of electrified petrol and diesel engines. Plug-in hybrid powertrains will propel high-end models, including the top AMG version, which will lose its snorting V8 in favour of a mighty electrified four-pot. Today’s acclaimed six-cylinder diesel and petrol motors will stick around, though, with efficiency and power boosts courtesy of new hybrid elements. A swansong for Mercedes’ MRA platform, the E-Class will be among the final new combustion cars to leave Stuttgart – and bosses will also be hoping it’s one of the best.



*Vauxhall Corsa*



Vauxhall is looking to continue the Corsa’s run as the UK’s best-selling car into 2023, giving the supermini a complete redesign and a boost to electric range. The model’s front end will receive an extensive update, gaining the firm’s Vizor front fascia, while the electric version will also be fitted with the new 55kWh battery, in line with the updated Peugeot e-208, its sibling. That’ll give the electric Corsa 248 miles of range, but a petrol option will still be available for the time being.



*Cars arriving in October 2023*



*Fisker Ocean*



The stylish Fisker Ocean made its debut in the UK at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed and it is set to take on the BMW iX3 and the Audi Q4 E-tron with an impressive range of up to 350 miles. Prices are said to start from £34,990, rising to £59,900 for the most luxurious, range-topping variant, and Fisker predicts 60,000 units will exit Magna Steyr’s Austrian factory destined for Europe.



*Ford Puma ST Hybrid*



Ford’s popular Puma ST will gain a bit more punch, launching the firm’s new electrified ST sub-brand. We’ve only seen test mules so far, which have suggested the model will use mild-hybrid technology rather than a plug-in powertrain.



*Hyundai Ioniq 5 N *



Nearly 600bhp from the hottest version of Hyundai’s retro EV? Sign us up. Chances are the Ioniq 5 N will share its highly strung twin-motor powertrain with the Kia EV6 GT, which will get it from 0-62mph in well under 4.0sec and make it the fastest Hyundai model built so far.



*Nio ET5 *



Nio’s Tesla Model 3 rival will arrive in the UK with a twin-motor powertrain consisting of a 201bhp asynchronous motor at the front and a 282bhp motor at the rear. Total power output stands at 483bhp and torque at 516lb ft for a claimed 0-62mph sprint of 4.3sec. That’s not all: drivers have the choice of three battery sizes, ranging from 75kWh (342 miles) to a staggering 150kWh, with an estimated range of up to 620 miles.



*MG 4 AWD*



The already impressive MG 4 will gain a dual-motor Triumph Edition with 442bhp on tap. It’s rumoured to be capable of 0-62mph in 3.8sec, with the top speed artificially limited to 99mph. It could be our first taste of an all-electric mega-hatchback.



*Porsche Panamera *



The all-new version is set to continue as a combustion alternative to the Taycan, with a subtle design refresh. Along with updated versions of today’s twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6 and 4.0-litre V8 engines, featuring 48V mild-hybrid properties, the new Panamera looks set to adopt a heavily revised plug-in hybrid powertrain that is also destined for the upcoming Mk4 Cayenne SUV.



*Rolls-Royce Spectre *



Just as important as the Mini, its BMW Group stablemate – albeit much more exclusive and, ahem, a touch heftier – is the third electric car to enter series production in the UK: the Rolls-Royce Spectre. Tipping the scales at a hair under three tonnes but capable of matching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 to 62mph, the 577bhp Spectre promises to be one of the most beguiling and technologically impressive cars of the modern era. It is built around the latest iteration of Rolls-Royce’s Architecture of Luxury and draws its energy from a mammoth 120kWh battery, good for a claimed 323 miles between charges. It’s also one of the most aero-efficient cars around and the stiffest car the firm has ever put into production. The most advanced Rolls-Royce since FAB 1? It should well be, given its £275,000 pre-options price.



*Volkswagen ID 7 *



This is the German car maker’s answer to the Tesla Model 3. Previously known as the ID Aero, the saloon is set to be offered initially as a five-door liftback but an estate variant is also in the pipeline. The ID 7 will launch with a two-wheel-drive set-up before a punchier four-wheel-drive GTX model provides power levels similar to those of the Model 3, Polestar 2 and Hyundai Ioniq 6.



*Volkswagen Touareg*



Volkswagen’s flagship SUV will receive a round of updates, bringing styling tweaks and a new, upgraded infotainment system. Changes to the front and rear ends will refresh the BMW X5 rival’s appearance using some cues from the latest-generation Volkswagen Golf. Official details are still thin on the ground, but our spy photographs give an idea of what to expect when the model arrives later this year.



*Volvo EX30*



Volvo’s smallest SUV offering will be based on parent company Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture, also used by the Smart #1 and Chinese-market Zeekr 001. It will form the new entry point to Volvo’s electric line-up, sitting below the XC40 Recharge, and, according to CEO Jim Rowan, will be geared towards younger, city-based drivers. Volvo has been rather coy about the model’s design, revealing only a preview teaser image at the end of last year, but what’s clear is that the EX30 will draw heavy influence from the recently shown EX90 flagship – while undercutting its £100k price by some margin.



*Cars arriving in November 2023 *



*Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate*



Hardcore variant of the brutish GT gets a power hike to rival the Ferrari 812 Competizione. The brawny two-door coupé has been previewed as the “flagship to surpass them all” with an adapted version of the model’s existing 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, boosting power from 715bhp to 759bhp over the standard model. Just 499 will be built.



*Bentley Batur*



Built to signal the end of Bentley’s famed 6.0-litre W12 engine, the ultra-limited-run Batur is said to preview the British firm’s electric future. The large, two-door coupé is based on the longer-wheelbase Bentley Continental GT under the skin, with a new, swansong W12 claimed to be the most powerful ever, producing more than 730bhp and 740lb ft. If you’re lucky, you’ll see one parked outside Harrods in the middle of 2023.



*BMW 5 Series*



Whereas Mercedes has split its executive models into the forward-looking, electric EQE and the fossil-fuelled E-Class, BMW’s rival 5 Series will offer petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and electric derivatives – all in one bodyshell.



The pure-combustion 5 Series models (including the snarling V8-powered M5) will adopt some form of electrical assistance to meet the latest emissions standards, while the PHEV options are likely to receive bigger batteries (and thus longer electric ranges) – good news for eco-conscious suburban drivers and cash-savvy company fleet managers.



The electric i5 will offer buyers a more conventional alternative to the EQE and the Tesla Model S. It will trade a long range for a smaller, less heavy battery – to bolster its dynamic appeal – and have 210kW rapid-charging capabilities.



*Czinger 21C *



US start-up Czinger pioneered the technique of 3D-printing car chassis back in 2015, and it’s finally coming to market in the 21C hypercar. Packing a 1223bhp electrified V8, it dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 1.9sec and is almost 2.2sec quicker than a McLaren Senna around Laguna Seca.



*Ford E-Tourneo Custom*



One of the most important launches of 2023: an electric version of the UK’s best-selling vehicle of 2021. With a range of 230 miles from a 74kWh battery, it shares the same 215bhp motor as the panel-sided E-Transit Custom but ups the ‘lifestyle’ factor with movable, reversible seats and a slick, car-like cockpit area. This or a VW ID Buzz?



*Ford Transit E-Custom *



The successor to the UK's best-selling vehicle, the Transit E-Custom is set to introduce an all-electric range of up to 236 miles in 2023. It will be the second of five all-electric commercial vehicles that will be launched in Europe by 2024. It will be built alongside an electric version of the next-generation Volkswagen Transporter.



*Koenigsegg CC850*



Proof that fashion operates on a 20-year cycle, this reimagining of the seminal CC8S gets a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V8 packing 1385bhp, and tips the scales at 1385kg, giving a 1:1 power-to-weight ratio and endowing it with the psychotic performance for which Koenigsegg is known.



*Maserati MC20 Cielo *



Primed and ready to take on the McLaren 720s Spider, Maserati’s convertible supercar will reach UK buyers in April. It’s a convertible version of the MC20, with the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing a sonorous 621bhp for a 0-62mph sprint of just 3.0sec. Maserati says the model’s roof can go from open to closed in 12 seconds, while also making use of a unique ‘smart glass’ panel in its folding roof.



*Mini Countryman PHEV*



The Mini Countryman might not seem like a candidate to become the British firm’s most powerful car, but that’s exactly what it will be when it gains a plug-in powertrain this year. Set to be launched alongside the BMW X1, it will make use of a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with a 174bhp electric motor, producing a total of 322bhp. It will also receive a 14.2kWh battery that will provide around 55 miles of EV range. Other electrified petrol options will also be available, suiting those without a charger at home.



*Polestar 3*



This electric SUV will share a US production line and a platform with Volvo’s XC90 successor. Its styling will be influenced by the acclaimed Precept concept, while materials used throughout will emphasise a similar focus on sustainability. With 510bhp and a range of up to 379 miles, the Polestar 3 will kick off from £85,500 in the UK, and it has the BMW iX and Jaguar I-Pace firmly in its sights.



*Toyota BZ Compact *



Set to rival the Volvo C40 Recharge and the Smart #1, the BZ Compact will sit between the new Toyota C-HR (below) and the slightly larger Toyota bZ4X SUV. It will be offered with both front- and four-wheel drive, with lightweight technologies, recycled materials and a new in-car personal assistant.



*Toyota C-HR *



The C-HR will receive a total design overhaul this year, gaining plug-in power for the first time. It will share much of its underpinnings with the new Prius, which won’t be coming to the UK, including its TNGA underpinnings. It’s not clear if the C-HR PHEV will use a 13.6kWh battery like the Prius, but if it does, a competitive electric-only range of more than 50 miles is well within reach.



*Ora Next Cat*



Set to launch as a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Ora Next Cat will be a stretched, four-door version of the Funky Cat saloon. As well as enhanced practicality, the Next Cat offers four-wheel drive, face-recognition technology and a 435-mile range. A dual motor set-up means performance is rather enticing, with 402bhp, 501lb ft and a 0-62mph sprint of 4.3sec.



*Volkswagen ID Buzz*



Volkswagen’s retro-futuristic MPV is due a long-wheelbase seven-seater and a four-wheel-drive GTX option, which will arrive later this year. Entry-level versions make use of Volkswagen’s tried and tested rear-mounted electric motor and 77kWh battery pairing, which produces 201bhp and 258 miles of range. Prices for the MPV start at £57,115 in the UK, while three specification levels are available from launch.